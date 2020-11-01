Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

