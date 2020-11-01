Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $205,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

