Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus Workiva (NASDAQ:WK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $1.41 million 50.21 -$1.86 million N/A N/A Workiva $297.89 million 8.87 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -57.02

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Datasea and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 1 2 3 0 2.33

Workiva has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -44.64% -29.58% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities through its own sales teams, partner agents, and newly founded operating entities. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

