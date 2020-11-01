Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $192.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

