DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.80. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.
About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)
DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.
