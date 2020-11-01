DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.80. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.