Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $121,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The company has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

