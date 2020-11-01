Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Position Boosted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for 3.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Dada Nexus worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.26. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

