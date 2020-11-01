DA Davidson Comments on Packaging Co. of America’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.