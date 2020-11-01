DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Investar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 23.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

