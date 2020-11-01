DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

