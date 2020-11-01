Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of CYTK opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,326. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

