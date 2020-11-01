CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVI stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

