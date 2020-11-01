Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

