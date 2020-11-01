Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.28. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

