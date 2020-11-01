CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

CCLP opened at $0.84 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

