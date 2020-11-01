CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 5.5% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $15,637.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.