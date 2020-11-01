CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of CAPL opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

