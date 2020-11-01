Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of CROX opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

