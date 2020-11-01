Critical Survey: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Forestar Group (NASDAQ:FOR)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.08 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.59 Forestar Group $428.30 million 1.87 $33.00 million $0.79 21.06

Forestar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% Forestar Group 6.01% 5.67% 2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Fangdd Network Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

