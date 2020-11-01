Critical Survey: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Ascendia Brands (NYSE:ASCBQ)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Ascendia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 8 0 2.80 Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Ascendia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 3.63 $17.88 million $0.42 48.26 Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Ascendia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 5.46% 8.63% 4.61% Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Ascendia Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Ascendia Brands

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

