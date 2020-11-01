Critical Survey: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -247.36% -107.42% -36.85% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -5,687.30% -58.60% -42.69%

98.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 7.06 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.12 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 523.93 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.42

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 11 0 2.71 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $28.69, suggesting a potential upside of 170.43%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy; and collaboration agreement with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. to develop SPEAR T-cells in combination with Noile-Immune's PRIME technology. It also has a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc to bring new stem-cell derived allogeneic T-Cell therapies to people with cancer. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

