Critical Review: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Barnes & Noble Education (NASDAQ:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.85 billion 0.06 -$38.25 million N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Academy Sports and Outdoors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00

Barnes & Noble Education presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Barnes & Noble Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Barnes & Noble Education is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -3.04% -7.69% -2.46% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items. It also operates 86 customized cafés and 18 stand-alone convenience stores; and a media channel for brands targeting the college demographic. As of April 28, 2018, this segment operated 768 physical bookstores; and 87 True Spirit sites. The MBS Textbook Exchange segment is involved in the operation of virtual bookstores, which offer course materials, including new and used print and digital textbooks; and textbook distribution activities, as well as sale of inventory management, hardware, and point-of-sale solutions. This segment operates 676 virtual bookstores, including 454 virtual bookstores; and sources and sells new and used textbooks to approximately 3,500 physical college bookstores. The Digital Student Solutions segment offers direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to studying effectively and enhancing academic performance. It provides subscription-based writing services to approximately 100,000 subscribers through its digital properties, as well as tutoring and test prep services offered through its partnership with The Princeton Review. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

