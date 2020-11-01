Critical Contrast: Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) versus Golar LNG (OTCMKTS:GLNG)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golar LNG has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 73.51%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, meaning that its share price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golar LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG $448.75 million 1.70 -$211.96 million N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golar LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG -68.63% -0.58% -0.21%

Summary

Golar LNG beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

