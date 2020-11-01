Critical Contrast: 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) versus Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Altria Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 3.91 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -3.63 Altria Group $25.11 billion 2.67 -$1.29 billion $4.22 8.55

22nd Century Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altria Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00% Altria Group -3.57% 109.11% 15.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 22nd Century Group and Altria Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Altria Group has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altria Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altria Group beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; owns Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Conn Creek, Patz & Hall, and Erath wine brands; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing equipment industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

