Critical Comparison: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) versus Technology General (NASDAQ:TCGN)

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and Technology General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $1.51 billion 0.66 $62.00 million N/A N/A Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 2.66% 12.90% 5.94% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology General has a beta of 6.78, meaning that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum and Technology General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaiser Aluminum is more favorable than Technology General.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum beats Technology General on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Foothill Ranch, California.

Technology General Company Profile

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

