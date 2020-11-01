Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

