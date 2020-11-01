Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Criteo by 156.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 36.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

