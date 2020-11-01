Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NYSEARCA:USOI) Shares Down 2.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NYSEARCA:USOI) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 93,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 150,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

