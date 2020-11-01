Credit Suisse Group Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,500

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,302.45 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,014.06 ($39.38).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,147 ($28.05) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,551.15 ($20.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,462.28 ($58.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,231.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

