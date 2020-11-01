Credit Suisse Group Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $67.50

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $72.50 to $67.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.18.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

