Credit Suisse Group Boosts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,800

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT to an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered NEXT to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 5,874.21 ($76.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,389.12. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.