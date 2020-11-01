Cowen Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $39.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,644 shares of company stock worth $2,771,881. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

