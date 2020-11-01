Cowen Increases Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $37.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $717.67 million, a P/E ratio of 168.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,936,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 194,661 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

