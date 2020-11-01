Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day moving average is $328.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

