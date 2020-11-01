Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

