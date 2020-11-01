Contrasting ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) & KVH Industries (OTCMKTS:KVHI)

ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get ZST Digital Networks alerts:

ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -11.33% -8.22% -6.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries $157.89 million 1.02 $33.26 million ($0.71) -12.24

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ZST Digital Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZST Digital Networks and KVH Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.35%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than ZST Digital Networks.

Summary

KVH Industries beats ZST Digital Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZST Digital Networks Company Profile

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for ZST Digital Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZST Digital Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.