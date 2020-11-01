Contrasting Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flex LNG and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival Co. & 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and Carnival Co. &’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.87 $16.97 million N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 0.11 $2.99 billion N/A N/A

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28%

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival Co. & has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Carnival Co. & on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

