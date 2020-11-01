Contrasting Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Pampa Energía (OTCMKTS:PAM)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 6.12% 5.80% 2.47% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pampa Energía and Commerce Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energía currently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -12.63, meaning that its stock price is 1,363% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energía and Commerce Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.26 $692.00 million $9.50 1.24 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

