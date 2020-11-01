Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$10.10 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,398.59 on Friday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,637.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,499.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,495.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $1.341 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,800.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.