Constellation Software (CNSWF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 9.19%.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF opened at $1,052.90 on Friday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,284.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,113.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.