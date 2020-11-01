Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

NYSE:CXO opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

