Comparing Surgalign (SRGA) & Its Rivals

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) is one of 42 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Surgalign to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Surgalign alerts:

60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Surgalign and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surgalign Competitors 376 1243 2029 106 2.50

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Surgalign Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million -$211.64 million -10.88 Surgalign Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 34.92

Surgalign’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surgalign beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.