Comparing Sandstorm Gold (SAND) & Its Competitors

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sandstorm Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million $16.40 million 82.22 Sandstorm Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 37.35

Sandstorm Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84% Sandstorm Gold Competitors -17.63% -13.15% -1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandstorm Gold Competitors 735 2822 2623 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold peers beat Sandstorm Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

