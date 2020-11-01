Comparing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 34.84 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -0.76 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 167.09 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.75

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% Autolus Therapeutics -10,518.19% -48.60% -41.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioCardia and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 152.85%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

