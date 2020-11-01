Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE SID opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.