Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
NYSE SID opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
