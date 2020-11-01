Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.