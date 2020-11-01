Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

