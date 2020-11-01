Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

CMCO stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $809.29 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

