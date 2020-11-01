Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. FMR LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 958,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $20,400,000.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

