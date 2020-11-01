Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.06 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 59605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.